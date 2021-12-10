PHOTOS: Snow across southern KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snow created a picturesque view of the World’s Only Corn Palace in Mitchell.

Snow has been falling throughout southern South Dakota, northwestern Iowa and southwestern Minnesota since early Friday morning. Snowfall rates of an inch per hour are expected throughout Friday afternoon.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until midnight Friday.

Snow in Wagner Friday afternoon.

Snow in Downtown Sioux Falls Friday afternoon.

Snow in Brandon Friday afternoon.

Snow at Falls Park in Sioux Falls Friday morning.

Snow at Great Bear in Sioux Falls Friday afternoon.

Snow in Gregory Friday morning.

Snow in Sioux Falls over the Arc of Dreams. Photo from Derek McBride.

Snow obscures the view of the Cathedral in downtown Sioux Falls. Photo from Derek McBride.

The Sioux Falls School District called off classes ahead of the storm, and the City of Chamberlain has issued a snow alert. There are currently 147 active KELOLAND Closeline listings on-air and online. Make sure you keep updated with closings and cancellations by checking the KELOLAND Closeline.