PHOTOS: Slip n Slide at Yankton Care Center

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — You are never too old to have fun.

The smiles are big on the faces of some of the residents at the Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton. On social media, Avera shared photos of residents riding an inflatable rubber duck while being pulled down a slip n slide by staff members. You can see some of the photos from Thursday’s slip n slide in a slideshow below.

The Avera Sister James Care Center said residents, staff and volunteers each had a blast. The group also thanked Shur-Co for donating a tarp that was used for the slip n slide.