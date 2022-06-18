SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People from all over the state gathered in Downtown Sioux Falls Saturday morning for the 2022 Sioux Falls Pride parade and festival.
The parade started the day and led right to the festival.
There are still more events this weekend to celebrate Pride.
At noon, Agua Fresh will host a “Pound for Pride” 30-minute cardio workout class with donations going to Sioux Falls Pride. In the evening, Full-Circle Book Coop is holding a Pride Poetry night. Later in the evening, the Pride After Party will be held at Club David and Icon Lounge with performances throughout the evening.
Have photos from the parade and festival you want to share? Email photos to uShare@keloland.com; use #KELOwx when posting photos on Social Media; or use the KELOLAND News app to send in photos.
Pride weekend events in Sioux Falls:
- Brody Ray at Levitt Shell | June 18
- Pride Poetry for All at Full Circle Book Co-op | June 18
- Pride Afterparty | June 18
- Drag Brunch at DaDa Gastropub | June 19
- Family Bingo at Full Circle Book Co-op | June 19