SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People from all over the state gathered in Downtown Sioux Falls Saturday morning for the 2022 Sioux Falls Pride parade and festival.

The parade started the day and led right to the festival.

Sioux Falls Pride Parade 2022 | Lauren Soulek

Sioux Falls Pride parade 2022. Krista Burns

Sioux Falls Pride Parade 2022 | Marissa Lute

Sioux Falls Pride Parade 2022 | Lauren Soulek

Sioux Falls Pride Parade 2022 | Lauren Soulek

There are still more events this weekend to celebrate Pride.

At noon, Agua Fresh will host a “Pound for Pride” 30-minute cardio workout class with donations going to Sioux Falls Pride. In the evening, Full-Circle Book Coop is holding a Pride Poetry night. Later in the evening, the Pride After Party will be held at Club David and Icon Lounge with performances throughout the evening.

Story of the day: Sioux Falls Pride Parade!🌈 pic.twitter.com/9epaWFwwHe — Renee Ortiz (@KELOReneeOrtiz) June 18, 2022

Pride weekend events in Sioux Falls: