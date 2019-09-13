Photos show damage to Highway 44 bridge north of Corsica Lake

Live Now
LIVE at 7 p.m.: 9AA Hamlin vs 9A #3 Britton-Hecla
by: KELOLAND News

Posted: / Updated:

DOUGLAS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Highway 44 in southeastern South Dakota is only one of the major roads that has been impacted by flooding. 

On Friday, authorities shared photos on social media showing why parts of the major highway are closed. Rushing water has washed out areas of support around a bridge on Highway 44 east of Corsica. 

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said the bridge is located between 396th Avenue and 395th Avenue, which is just north of Corsica Lake. 

Authorities believe the bridge will be closed for a while.

