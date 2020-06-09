PHOTOS: Severe weather June 8, 2020

MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — Severe weather moved through south-central KELOLAND Monday night.

Golf ball-sized hail was reported in Marty while tennis ball-sized hail was reported near Wagner. Hail also fell in the Mitchell area, while a tornado was reported 8 miles southwest of Lake Thompson.

You can see some the photos sent to the KELOLAND Newsroom below.

A flash flood watch is in effect Tuesday for many counties in the James River Valley.

If you have photos or video to share from your area of KELOLAND, send them to ushare@keloland.com. Please include your name and location.