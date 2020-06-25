PHOTOS: Severe weather in KELOLAND June 25

CUSTER, S.D. (KELO) — Severe weather has hit parts of KELOLAND Thursday.

Severe thunderstorms are expected to continue to impact parts of South Dakota throughout the Thursday night as well.

In Custer, a severe thunderstorm dropped plenty of hail. A KELOLAND viewer sent the newsroom photos of the hail which started to drift in some areas. Shovels were needed to clean it up.

Another view sent a photo of a lightning strike south of Harrold Thursday afternoon. You can see the photos in a slideshow below. If you have photos or video to share from your area of KELOLAND, send them to ushare@keloland.com. Please include your name and location.