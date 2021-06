From the Sioux Falls Regional Airport | Lauren Luther

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A line of severe weather makes its way across KELOLAND Friday morning.

Parts of South Dakota experienced 60 mph wind gusts and penny-sized hail in the early morning hours. The storms also brought long-awaited rain to the region.

As the storm moves into the eastern part of the state, viewers are sharing their pictures.

Taken along 41st Street in Sioux Falls | Diana Pastrana

South of Huron | Steven Meyer

Spearfish, SD | Sarah Kugler

Storm damage in Yankton | Eric Faulkner

Pipestone, Minnesota | Julie Carrow

Pipestone, Minnesota | Julie Carrow

West of Sioux Falls | Mark Huebinger

From the Sioux Falls Regional Airport | Lauren Luther

Near Vermillion | Joe Dvorak

Near Vermillion | Joe Dvorak

Near Vermillion | Joe Dvorak

Downtown Sioux Falls from the KELOLAND LiveCam

Brandon Valley KELOLAND LiveCam

Downtown Aberdeen KELOLAND LiveCam

