PHOTOS: September 8 snow in the Black Hills

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — Reports as much as 10 inches of snowfall have been reported in the Black Hills as of 5:30 a.m. CDT Tuesday.

Authorities are warning about slick spots on the roads in many areas of the Black Hills.

You can see photos of the snow in the slideshow below.

KELOLAND News will have more coverage and snow totals as they become available. Lead’s earliest 6-inch snow was September 15, 1965. Mount Rushmore saw over 6 inches on September 11, 2014.

