CUSTER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Crews in the Black Hills are reminding people to bring proper equipment when they go hiking after a family got stuck in the Sylvan Lake area over the weekend.

Custer County Search and Rescue says the call came in at around 4:45 Saturday afternoon. Crews say the family was stuck on an icy Sunday Gulch Trail.

As a search team was partway down the trail, they learned the group was able to get themselves out of the situation. Crews met up with the family to make sure they were OK.

Courtesy Custer County SD Search & Rescue

Officials say there is a “trail closed” sign at the top of one end of the Sunday Gulch Trail, directly below the dam. The section of trail is closed in winter due to extremely dangerous icy conditions created below that point as water coming out of Sylvan Lake flows down the trail where it accumulates into thick ice that completely covers the trail and even engulfs the railings along it. However, the family had taken the other entrance to the Sunday Gulch Trail, which is open to hiking at this time.