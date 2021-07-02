PHOTOS: Rapid City authorities believe fireworks started grass fire

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Rapid City say fireworks are the cause of a fire that happened in the east central party of the city Thursday afternoon.

According to the Rapid City Fire Department, a grass fire started behind the Star Village Apartments around 12 p.m. When crews arrived they could see smoke and flames coming from the hill off Kellogg Place.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire quickly, and it only burned about one-third of an acre.

Officials are reminding the public that fireworks are illegal inside Rapid City limits.

  • Courtesy Rapid City Fire Department
  • Courtesy Rapid City Fire Department
  • Courtesy Rapid City Fire Department
  • Courtesy Rapid City Fire Department
  • Courtesy Rapid City Fire Department

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 