PHOTOS: Rapid City authorities believe fireworks started grass fire

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Rapid City say fireworks are the cause of a fire that happened in the east central party of the city Thursday afternoon.

According to the Rapid City Fire Department, a grass fire started behind the Star Village Apartments around 12 p.m. When crews arrived they could see smoke and flames coming from the hill off Kellogg Place.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire quickly, and it only burned about one-third of an acre.

Officials are reminding the public that fireworks are illegal inside Rapid City limits.