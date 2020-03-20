Photos of giving: Small businesses helping each other

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Small businesses in Sioux Falls are helping each other out while helping the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During a time of need, Complete Media is lending a helping hand.

“On the first day, our family got together, we went to Walmart, we made about 50 lunches and those all went out the door right away. We had a need for more than 50 so we put together a Facebook group, Food for Sioux Empire Kids, we gained 500 members overnight and the next day we gave out 250 lunches and the momentum has grown from there,” Matthew Luke, president of Complete Media said.

Complete Media hopes to hand out 3,000 lunches this week to children who might not be able to get food from their school programs.

“It really is a need that I wasn’t aware of until we started thinking about it and as the need got pushed out into the community and people became aware of it. The response has been amazing and it feels great giving back to these kids,” Luke said.

And photographer Rod Evans wants to help those businesses helping others.

“If there’s a way I can get out now, safely, and create images to help them get more volunteers, get people in, get their message out, that would be great,” photographer Rod Evans said.

It’s all about the smaller businesses helping out in whatever way they can.

“What I’m finding out from this is that we’re becoming kinder. We’re becoming more connected. Whether we do it by a phone call to someone or I’ve been on so many Zoom meetings lately, it’s been incredible. It helps us through this. I think by taking the focus off ourselves and putting our focus on someone else, it really helps your state of mind also,” Evans said.

Evans hopes the images can also be used to help small businesses brand themselves once things start getting a little more normal again.

Evans does the photo-shoots free of charge.