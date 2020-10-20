PHOTOS: October 20 snow in KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snow is falling throughout areas of KELOLAND Tuesday.

Snow amounts have surpassed 2 inches in Brookings and Watertown. The city of Brookings issued an Emergency Snow Route Advisory for 1 p.m. Tuesday, which limits parking on emergency snow routes.

A KELOLAND viewer near Big Stone Lake reported 8 inches of snow by noon Tuesday.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office said snow is falling in areas north of Sioux Falls and county roads were becoming slick, especially on bridges. Authorities remind drivers to slow down and to wear a seat belt.

Viewers have emailed photos of the snow to KELOLAND News. You can see a slideshow of the photos below. If you have photos or video to share from your area of KELOLAND, send them to ushare@keloland.com. Please include your name and location.

Snow in Milbank as of 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. Photo courtesy: Steve Nomeland.

Snow near Long Lake. Photo courtesy: Mary Beth.

Snow in Eureka Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. KELOLAND Live Cam.



Snow in Watertown on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. / KELOLAND Live Cam

Snow on the SDSU Campus on Oct. 20, 2020. Photo courtesy: Carter Schmidt.

The KELOLAND Storm Center Update is forecasting 4-8 inches of snow in Watertown Tuesday.