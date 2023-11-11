HURON/DESMET, S.D. (KELO) — The beautiful colors of fall only last so long.

The landscape in rural KELOLAND has taken on a definite change as we move into the month of November.

The hard freeze at the end of October brought an official end to the growing season. Now trees stand bare and the lush green foliage of summer has turned brown.



























November’s landscapes

The changes can make the country side can seem very bland this time of year. But from farmers working out in the field to the picturesque view of a prairie sunset, there is still a lot of beauty to be found.

These photos were taken by KELOLAND’s News Producer Hannah Olsen-Foster. You can share your pictures of the autumn season in rural KELOLAND by emailing them to ushare@keloland.com