Photo from Nathen Erickson. Taken near Marion, S.D.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The northern lights painted the night skies across South Dakota late Saturday and early Sunday.

The light shows are caused when the solar wind from the sun hits Earth’s upper atmosphere. This creates the aurora or lights you see in the sky.

The northern lights are more visible under dark, clear skies. Usually, they are stronger and more common in fall or spring.

KELOLAND viewers documented the rare occurrence.

Photo from Skylar Long. Taken at Enemy Swim Lake.

