PHOTOS: Midwest Honor Flight lands in Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON D.C. (KELO) — The Midwest Honor Flight has embarked on their second mission this year with over 100 veterans on board.

KELOLAND's Carter Schmidt is in Washington D.C. with the 121 veterans as they travel to the memorials that honor their service and will bring you their stories on KELOLAND News.













12:35 p.m.

The veterans have arrived at the Navy Memorial.

12:00 p.m.

Husband and wife, Gayland and Linda Davis, are the first married couple to take the Midwest Honor Flight together. We’ll bring you their story on KELOLAND News.

Gayland and Linda Davis are the first ever husband and wife to be on a Midwest Honor Flight together. Gayland was in the Army, and Linda was in the Air Force. You will hear from them in a later story! #kelonews pic.twitter.com/UYpr7yZeDF — Carter Schmidt (@CSchmidtNews) October 9, 2021

11:00 a.m.

The veterans have just arrived to the Air Force Memorial to enjoy a quick lunch.

10:13 a.m.

The veterans are at Arlington National Cemetery where they had a chance to witness the Changing of the Guard.

