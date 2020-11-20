PHOTOS: Mandarin duck takes residence at a local pond in Yankton

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) – Bird lovers may want to make a trip to Yankton soon as a unique duck has taken residence at a local pond.

People from across KELOLAND are flocking to Yankton.

Many are hoping to catch a glimpse of this Mandarin duck that’s made its home at the pond in Westside park.

Darrell Deneke came all the way from Wessington Springs.

“This is the first free chance I got before the weather turns tough again, I wanted to get down here and get pictures of the Mandarin duck,” traveled from Wessington Springs, Darrell Deneke said.

Most of the time you can find the Mandarin Duck floating around with one of the wood ducks here.

Donal Bertrand is visiting from Springfield.

“I’ve seen many, many pictures online and thought I would check them out for myself since it might be a once in a lifetime opportunity,” traveled from Springfield, Donal Bertrand said.

While no one knows exactly where the duck came from, they all say it’s worth the trip.

“Really, really colorful, so they do make some fantastic pictures,” Deneke said.

“I think it’s a great opportunity to see the different wildlife that are around and interesting to see all the photos people are getting and it’s great to have something positive to take a look at,” Bertrand said.

A photogenic waterfowl ready for his closeup.

Duckota the Mandarin duck | KELOLAND News

Duckota the Mandarin duck | KELOLAND News

Duckota the Mandarin duck | KELOLAND News

Duckota the Mandarin duck | KELOLAND News

Duckota the Mandarin duck | KELOLAND News

Duckota the Mandarin duck | KELOLAND News

Duckota the Mandarin duck | KELOLAND News

The duck is so popular the locals have even given it a name — Duckota.