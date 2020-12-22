PHOTOS: Jupiter, Saturn and the ‘Christmas Star’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Monday night was ‘The Great Conjunction’ of Jupiter and Saturn, something that hasn’t happened in nearly 400 years.

This once in a lifetime event has become popularly known as the ‘Christmas Star’ because it is happening during the holiday season.

You can view a slideshow of photos sent to KELOLAND News from Monday night in a slideshow below. If you have photos or video from the ‘Christmas Star’ send them to ushare@keloland.com. Please include your name and location. The photos may be feature on-air and online.

  • Courtesy: Paul Nikolas.
  • Courtesy: Paul Nikolas.
  • Courtesy: Stephanie Long.
  • Courtesy: Jarris Wentzel.
  • Courtesy: Joel and Holly Twedt.

