PHOTOS: Jupiter, Saturn and the ‘Christmas Star’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Monday night was ‘The Great Conjunction’ of Jupiter and Saturn, something that hasn’t happened in nearly 400 years.

This once in a lifetime event has become popularly known as the ‘Christmas Star’ because it is happening during the holiday season.

