PHOTOS: June 11 storms

Parts of KELOLAND saw thunderstorms roll through Wednesday afternoon.

Some areas received hail with some small areas getting more than 2 inches of rainfall. Viewers across the area sent photos of the storms from Hyde County to northwestern Iowa. You can see a collection of those photos in the gallery below.

If you have photos or video to share from your area of KELOLAND, send them to ushare@keloland.com. Please include your name and location.

22 Photos Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.