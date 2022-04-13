PARKER, S.D. (KELO) — High winds are whipping through the state on Wednesday.

KELOLAND viewer Melissa Schultz caught these images of a dust storm from the road near Parker.

Dust storm near Parker, submitted by Melissa Schultz

Meteorologists in the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center say strong winds are expected throughout Wednesday and for much of the week.

Wind gusts will range from 30 to 50 mph depending on where you live.

There are High Wind Warnings and Advisories posted throughout much of the state. Those are set to expire early Friday morning.