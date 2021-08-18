PHOTOS: Hawk Draw Fire estimated at 500 acres near Wasta

WASTA, S.D. (KELO) — Firefighters in western South Dakota are fighting a large grassfire west of Wasta and north of I-90.

Officials with the Great Plains Interagency Dispatch say the fire is burning on private land, estimated at 500 acres.

Courtesy Rockerville Volunteer Fire Department

Crews are calling the blaze the Hawk Draw Fire. Federal, state and local resources are being used to fight the fire. Officials say a semi-truck carrying hay is the cause of the fire.

The Rockerville Volunteer Fire Department posted these pictures of the scene to its Facebook page.