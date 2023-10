SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As we get into the spirit of Halloween, we are sharing Halloween decorations and fall scenery photos from our viewers and staff.

Captivated lake, New England-courtesy Stephan Swanson

Wanna Lyft?-Cindy Bahe, KELO staff

Fall reflections, New England-courtesy Stephan Swanson

Serene mountain goat-courtesy Deb Snyders

Haunted home-courtesy Angie Strouth

Palisades State Park-courtesy Shannon Bouwman

Rainbow into combine-courtesy-Matt Mayer

Pumpkin house, Cindy Bahe, KELO staff

Foliage, McCrory Gardens, courtesy Shannon Bouwman

Sunrise over pumpkin patch, Frankfort, SD-courtesy Reid Mayer

Send your fall decorations, Halloween costumes or fall landscape photos to us by at uShare.

We will send a photo release for you to sign and once received we will publish the photo(s) on our website and social media the following Saturday.