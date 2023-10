SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are photos from our viewers and staff of Halloween costumes, fall decor and scenery.

“When I wanted a helping hand, this isn’t what I meant.” courtesy Tara Barrick

“I asked for a makeover and got candy corn paws”-Rescue Network dog, KELO staff

Vibrant maple trees at Southeast Tech-courtesy Stephen Chabala

“I’m a bird, I’m a plane, I’m Animal Airlines”-Rescue Network pet, KELO staff

Fall trees near Augustana University, courtesy Kathy Barnett

“Where’s a good looking firefighter when you need one?” courtesy Brenda Swartos

“I’m looking for the rest of my pride”-Rescue Network dog, KELO staff

Blazing trees, Sertoma Park, courtesy Kathy Barnett

“There’s no catting around-I’m the King of the Jungle-Rescue Network dog, KELO staff

A serene scene-courtesy Jolynn Foster

“There are just too many pumpkins to pick from” Cindy Bahe-KELO staff

“Who needs Superman when you can have Super Mario?” courtesy Elizabeth Short

“My best impression of the Cheetos mascot” KELO staff

Leaves decorating the walk, courtesy Jessica Stienstra

I’m Bruce Willis-armed and ready to save the world-Rescue Network dog, KELO staff

Rock reflection-Cindy Bahe, KELO staff

“I’m going to sit here until it hatches” courtesy Brenda Swartos

“I’m all dressed up for a spooktacular night” courtesy Tara Barrick

“How can they fingerprint us when we don’t have fingers?” courtesy Shannon Lofswold

Fiery maples at Pasley Park-courtesy Randy Lamfers

Next week will be our last week of fall/Halloween photos. Send your photos to: uShare and we will publish them on our website and social media on Saturday. We will send a photo release for you to complete before we can publish the photo