PHOTOS: Hail in Bon Homme County

SPRINGFIELD, S.D. (KELO) — Some severe weather popped up in southeastern KELOLAND Friday morning. 

A thunderstorm brought hail and heavy rains to Bon Homme County as well as parts of Hutchinson and McCook County. A KELOLAND viewer sent the newsroom photos of the hail near Springfield in Bon Homme County. 

You can see the pictures in a slideshow below. If you have photos or video to share from your area of KELOLAND, send them to ushare@keloland.com. Please include your name and location. 

More severe weather is expected Friday night in northeastern South Dakota. 

Most of KELOLAND will also be under a heat advisory on Saturday.

