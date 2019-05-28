Local News

PHOTOS: Flooding in Lyman County

By:

Posted: May 28, 2019 08:59 AM CDT

Updated: May 28, 2019 09:00 AM CDT

PHOTOS: Flooding in Lyman County

LYMAN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) -- Most of Lyman County is recovering from massive flooding that hit the towns of Presho and Kennebec. 

On Monday, the Lyman County Sheriff's Office announced a 'no travel advisory' for all county roads because of the flooding. Rain reports have parts of Kennebec and Presho receiving more than 3 inches of rain Sunday night into Monday morning. 

Flooding from Medicine Creek is causing issues throughout the county. KELOLAND viewers have sent in flooding photos at ushare@KELOLAND.com. You can see those photos above. 

KELOLAND News is heading to Lyman County Tuesday and will have more coverage throughout the day online and on-air. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Latest News - Local

Trending Stories

Click here for full weather details!

Don't Miss

Capitol News Bureau
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol News Bureau

Emily's Hope
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Emily's Hope

Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND

KELOLAND On The Road
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND On The Road

KELOLAND Racing Challenge
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Racing Challenge

Special Report: Opioid Crisis
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Special Report: Opioid Crisis

Swiss Alps, Glacier Express & Lake Como
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Swiss Alps, Glacier Express & Lake Como

KELOLAND Living Golf Tour Cards
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Living Golf Tour Cards

Alaska & Glacier Bay Cruise
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Alaska & Glacier Bay Cruise

KELOLAND Investigates
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Investigates