PHOTOS: Flooding in Lyman County

LYMAN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) -- Most of Lyman County is recovering from massive flooding that hit the towns of Presho and Kennebec.

On Monday, the Lyman County Sheriff's Office announced a 'no travel advisory' for all county roads because of the flooding. Rain reports have parts of Kennebec and Presho receiving more than 3 inches of rain Sunday night into Monday morning.

Flooding from Medicine Creek is causing issues throughout the county. KELOLAND viewers have sent in flooding photos at ushare@KELOLAND.com. You can see those photos above.

KELOLAND News is heading to Lyman County Tuesday and will have more coverage throughout the day online and on-air.