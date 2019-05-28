PHOTOS: Flooding in Lyman County
LYMAN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) -- Most of Lyman County is recovering from massive flooding that hit the towns of Presho and Kennebec.
On Monday, the Lyman County Sheriff's Office announced a 'no travel advisory' for all county roads because of the flooding. Rain reports have parts of Kennebec and Presho receiving more than 3 inches of rain Sunday night into Monday morning.
Flooding from Medicine Creek is causing issues throughout the county. KELOLAND viewers have sent in flooding photos at ushare@KELOLAND.com. You can see those photos above.
KELOLAND News is heading to Lyman County Tuesday and will have more coverage throughout the day online and on-air.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
