SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Southeastern KELOLAND is covered in a fresh coating of snow.

Harrisburg received the most snow so far on Monday with 9.1 inches. Sioux Falls is close behind with 8 inches. Additional snow is expected throughout the day.

Here are some photos of snow in Sioux Falls sent in by a KELOLAND viewer.

Sioux Falls Monday morning. Photo from Quincy McGuire.

Sioux Falls Monday morning. Photo from Quincy McGuire.

Sioux Falls Monday morning. Photo from Quincy McGuire.

Sioux Falls Monday morning. Photo from Quincy McGuire.

Sioux Falls Monday morning. Photo from Quincy McGuire.

Do you have storm photos? Send them to ushare@keloland.com and you could see them featured on-air and online.