PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Firefighters from multiple agencies were called to a historic Black Hills mine for a fire over the weekend.

According to the Rockerville Volunteer Fire Department, Bob Ingersoll Mine near Keystone caught fire Saturday afternoon.

Courtesy Rockerville Volunteer Fire Department

Courtesy Rockerville Volunteer Fire Department

Courtesy Rockerville Volunteer Fire Department

Courtesy Rockerville Volunteer Fire Department

Courtesy Rockerville Volunteer Fire Department

Courtesy Rockerville Volunteer Fire Department

KELOLAND News has reached out to authorities for more information. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.