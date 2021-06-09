PHOTOS: Crews respond to ‘end of an era’ buildings on fire in Marvin

GRANT COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Multiple fire departments in Grant County responded to a large fire involving two older buildings in Marvin on Saturday. Marvin is near U.S. Highway 12 in northeastern South Dakota.

According to the Grant County Emergency Management Facebook page, two “end of an era” buildings were fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived around 10:30 p.m. Firefighters worked to extinguish the fire from the old Baptist Church and the old donut shop building. An official with Grant County said the buildings weren’t being used for those purposes.

Courtesy Grant County Emergency Management Facebook page

Crews worked to save nearby buildings, including the post office, the old town hall and county shop. They were able to knock down the fire in a couple of hours.

Firefighters from Marvin, Milbank, Corona, and Summit Fire Departments were on scene.