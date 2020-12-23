PHOTOS: Blizzard photos from Wednesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND is feeling the brunt of a pre-Christmas winter storm.

Blizzard warnings have been issued for most of eastern South Dakota, southwest Minnesota and northwestern Iowa. Central South Dakota has been under a Winter Weather Advisory.

Some areas can expect to see up to 4 inches of snow and winds have reached as high as 79 mph recorded early Wednesday at the Rapid City airport.

Below you can view a slideshow of photos of the snow and white out conditions in KELOLAND. If you have photos or video to share from your area of KELOLAND, send them to ushare@keloland.com. Please include your name and location.