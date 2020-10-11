PHOTOS: Autumn colors in KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Fall foliage has reached its peak across much of KELOLAND this fall, leaving residents and tourists alike with pictures of vibrant trees, bushes and grasses.

According to the Farmer’s Almanac, autumn colors usually hit their peak in South Dakota in the weeks of October 5 through October 21. Which means the fall foliage in your area should be at its prime.

So, whether you’re leaf peeping West River or East River, KELOLAND News wants to see the colors in your area!

Email photos to ushare@keloland.com or submit by using the KELOLAND News app;

Or use #KELONews when you post on social media.

We’ll add your photos to the slideshow below!

Fall foliage | KELO Kelli Volk

Fall foliage | KELO Kelli Volk

Fall foliage | KELO Kelli Volk

Driving south on Phillips Avenue | uShare

Big Sioux River | KELOLAND News

Drone footage above KELOLAND | KELO News

Drone footage above KELOLAND | KELO News

Spearfish Canyon | KELO News

Spearfish Canyon | KELO News

Spearfish Canyon | KELO News

Spearfish Canyon | KELO News

Spearfish Canyon | KELO News

Fall trees | Keith Sweet

Can’t find the fall foliage?

Did you know the South Dakota tourism website has a “fall colors viewing guide”?

TravelSouthDakota.com suggests visiting places like Sica Hollow State Park, Palisades State Park, Peter Norbeck National Scenic Byway to view the spectacular colors of the season. The website also gives directions, contact information and activities guides for each suggested location.

TravelSouthDakota.com also suggests visiting:

• Newton Hills State Park, Canton, S.D.

• Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area, Yankton, S.D.

• U.S. Highway 385 Scenic Drive

• Vanocker Canyon/Nemo Road Scenic Drive

• Spearfish Canyon State and National Forest

The Minnesota “fall color finder”

Courtesy Minnesota State Parks and Trails

The Farmer’s Almanac advises northern Minnesota sees its best fall colors in the weeks of October 1 through October 17. Autumn colors usually hit their peak in southern Minnesota in the weeks of October 5 through October 21.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has a “fall color finder” on its website that has a list of 73 locations that features state parks and trails where visitors can see some of the best fall foliage.

The website’s list includes what parks are at peak color with updated pictures. Each listing has directions, activities, events and it even tells you what colors you can expect to see while you visit.

Despite the recent warmer temperatures, fall has arrived in KELOLAND. One of the places many people visit to check out the changing colors of the season, is Spearfish Canyon. Chief Photojournalist Kevin Kjergaard gives you a sneak peek in the video below.

And if you happened to catch CBS Sunday Morning this week, you probably saw the same video in a segment that asks you to “Do Nothing For Two Minutes”.

Don’t forget to email photos to ushare@keloland.com or submit by using the KELOLAND News app; use #KELONews when you post on social media.

We’ll add your photos to the slideshow above!