SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Christmas Day is winding down and New Year’s is a week away, but there’s something else to look forward to right away in 2024 for people in Sioux Falls. That’s the burger battle, of course!

The 11th annual Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle is offering up a wide array of flavors with over 100 ounces of meat, about 13 varieties of bread, 2 burgers topped with flaming hot Cheetos and one scoop of ice cream.

In 2024, there are 37 participating restaurants, you can view some of the burgers in the slideshow photos below.

Blarney Stone.

Boki European Street Food: Hot Cheetos® Cheesy Burger.

Brosia Bowl: Reuban Burger.

CRAVE American Kitchen & Sushi Bar: The UnBrieable Burger by Sioux Falls CTE Academy and CRAVE.

Crawfords: The Gold Standard.

DaDa Gastropub: Eleanor Friedburger

Falls Landing Bar & Grill: The Falls Monte

Falls Overlook Cafe: The Overlook Burger

Fernson Downtown feat. Wagoo Burger: The Wagoolicious

Five Guys: Bacon Cheeseburger

Flying Santo Taco Bar: Flying Santo Steak Burger

Glacial Lakes Distillery feat. Cheezy Noodle: Queso-Birria Burger

Holiday Inn City Centre: The Stivale

JL Beers Sioux Falls: Fiery Street Corn Burger

Josiah’s Coffeehouse: Smoky Cow-Tipper

La Luna Cafe: Guaca-Bean Burger

MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub: The MacK

Minervas: Root Beer Float Burger

Monks Ale House: Monk’s Classic Double Burger

Ode to Food & Drinks: Pickled Fresh Burger

Papa Woody’s: The Conquistador

Parker’s Bistro: Post Christmas Blues

PAve: The Alanis Morissette

Phillips Avenue Diner: Sweet Chili Burger

Remedy Brewing Company: Beer Fed Beef Burger

Roots of Brasil: Dona Braz Burger

Severance Brewing Company feat. Rudy M. Navarrete Tex Mex: The Spice is Right

Sunny Pizzeria at EightyOne Arcade Bar: The Presley Melt

Swamp Daddy’s Cajun Kitchen: Boss Hog Burger

TommyJack’s Pub: A Damn ‘Gouda’ Burger

The Treasury at Hotel on Phillips: The Smoke Show

Wileys: Birria Smash Burger

Windy City Bites: The Irie Ting Burger

Woodgrain Brewing Company feat. Southern Perfection BBQ: Smokehouse Brisket Cabernet Burger

“We tried doing a vanilla bean ice cream puck on a burger and the flavor paired well together even though it’s out of the norm,” Jordan Klein, executive chef at Minerva’s in Downtown Sioux Falls, told KELOLAND News. “Then we thought we’d find a local root beer that was made around here and we did a root beer gastrique sauce to pour over the ice cream burger. Everything just paired well together and synced.”

“The Root Beer Float Burger”‘” at Minerva’s is sure to turn some heads with it’s uniqueness.

“You know, people think, you know, classic, fine dining when they think of Minerva’s,” Klein said. “They don’t really think of like gimmicky and out-of-the-box when it comes to Minerva’s. So we kind of wanted to have fun with it so we got our team and we came up with this idea to have a little bit of fun.”

Chefs participating in the Burger Battle always tend to find some new spins to the classic meal.

Other entries for 2024 include the “Hot Cheetos Cheesy Burger” at Boki European Street Food, “The Gold Standard” at Crawford’s, the “Fiery Street Corn Burger” at JL Beers and the “Eleanor Friedburger” at DaDa Gastropub.

“It’s a lot of different burgers and what people can do is kind of figure out a theme if they want. Maybe they focus on a specific type of burger. There’s a couple of spicy burgers out there so that might be an angle. People can really kind of choose their own adventure with it,” Joe Batcheller, president of DTSF, said.

“Experience something different. You know, when people eat food, I try to look at it in a way to confuse your brain, confuse the mind because you think those two things aren’t going to work together, but when you try it and it works, it messes with your mind. That’s what food and inspiration comes from,” Klein said.

The Burger Battle begins January 1st.

Burger Battle history

Last year, more than 47,000 burgers were sold which was an increase of the more than 40,000 burgers sold in 2022.

Crawford’s was awarded the winner with their Truffle Jam Burger.

Previous winners include Chef Lance’s on Phillips in 2022, Papa Woody’s in 2021, Parker’s Bistro in 2020.