CUSTER, S.D. (KELO) – A South Dakota tradition was witnessed by thousands on Friday in the Black Hills.

The 58th annual Buffalo Roundup drew crowds of more than 20,000 as park officials and expert riders rounded up more than 1,500 bison in Custer State Park. The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department will start examining the bison herd through October.

KELOLAND News was in Custer State Park for the event and you can see photos of the crowds watching the bison roundup in the slideshow below.

Crowd watching at the Buffalo Roundup

Horseback riders guide the bison at the Buffalo Roundup

It takes around 60 riders to help ride up the bison.

GFP Secretary Kevin Robling said the riders worked well together to round up the bison.

“A lot of it does come down to herd health and ensuring that these animals again are just in the best health we can put them in and that’s why today we rounded them up,” Robling said.

Gov. Kristi Noem posted a photo of herself on a horse watching the roundup.

“Another successful Buffalo Roundup in the books. See you next year!” Noem posted on social media.