Photographer promotes local businesses during harsh times

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – After having nearly all his scheduled shoots for the Spring canceled due to COVID-19, full time photographer Christopher Reistroffer isn’t letting that shake his focus: supporting the downtown community.

After seeing less and less people come into her store, local business owner Chelsea Giedd decided to shut the door.

“It was self-made. Our foot traffic was obviously super, super low anyways and just to keep our staff and our clients safe and healthy we just decided it was best for us to close completely,” Owner of Chelsea’s Clothing & Shoe Boutique Chelsea Giedd said.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, many businesses downtown have done the same. But another opportunity is knocking in the form of local photographer Christopher Reistroffer.

“I think we all understand that we’re in the same boat really helps me kind of acclimate to the new normal,” Reistroffer said.

While he too is struggling to support himself, he’s kept his focus on supporting downtown. During this time, that support came back in the form a one-thousand-dollar grant from Downtown Sioux Falls to help him make it through the month. He’s paying that fortune forward by helping businesses that are also struggling to get by.

Photo by Reistroffer Design

“I’m honored to give and receive in a time like this,” Reistroffer said.

During the pandemic, he’s doing voluntary marketing photo shoots for business in the downtown community. Giedd plans to put them on Facebook to push her online store.

“I’m hoping it just reaches a new audience that we don’t currently have with our own Facebook following – social media following that hopefully we can get into a new market,” Giedd said.

Photo by Reistroffer Design

While a photographer’s job is very hands-on, Reistroffer is also taking the necessary precautions.

“I’m making sure that I wear a face mask, I’m making sure I wear gloves when I’m around a client, I’m actually making sure that the moment I get home I’m washing my mask washing my clothes,” Reistroffer said.

He even suggested we Zoom call our interview to practice better social distancing. Adapting to this new normal isn’t easy.

“I would say the hardest thing out of all of this is not being able to see our customers faces,” Giedd said.

But in these times of feeling closed off, they remain open to what positivity can bring.

“Any time that someone chooses to do business with me or me choose to do business with someone else it’s a gift,” Reistroffer said.

“The more we can rally together and help support each other the better it will be at the end of this; we’ll all get through it together,” Giedd said.

Photo by Reistroffer Design

If you’d like to place an order online, you can go to Chelsea’s website.

To contact Chris you can visit his Reistroffer Design website.