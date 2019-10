CHAMBERLAIN, S.D. (KELO) — A new sculpture is installed in Chamberlain.

Artist Keith Booth crafted a giant pheasant made of 1,600 railroad spikes and other scrap metal. Booth says the sculpture weighs over 1,000 pounds.

The sculpture was dedicated on Friday. It honors South Dakota pheasant hunting and the hunters who come to the Chamberlain-Oacoma area.

The pheasant can be found across from the South Dakota Hall of Fame.