LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) – 22-year-old Jackson Phillips has pleaded not guilty to the murder of 20-year-old Randi Gerlach. He was originally charged with domestic abuse after Gerlach’s body was found on March first in a Lincoln County home just southeast of Sioux Falls.

Just two weeks ago the murder charges were added to the case following the completion of Randi Gerlach’s autopsy.

According to court documents, Phillips strangled Gerlach sometime between February 20th and March first, when her body was found. His initial charges of domestic abuse included a violation of a protection order placed on him in December. He was accused of strangling Gerlach in that case as well and pleaded not guilty.

Gerlach was a 20-year-old mother who grew up in Sioux Falls. Throughout their grieving process, Gerlach’s family has been trying to raise awareness about domestic violence.

“And it’s our job, as parents or friends, to take care of each other. Take care of that person. So it doesn’t happen to somebody else,” Jody Gerlach, Randi’s father, said on March 10.

“No other parent should have to bury their child or their mother or their father, I mean, because of this,” Kara Riedel, Randi’s mother, said on March 10.

If convicted, Phillips could face a life sentence.