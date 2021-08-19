Phillips Avenue Diner ready to serve customers again

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– Regular customers like Joe Zueger have been eagerly awaiting the reopening of Phillips Avenue Diner.

“I plan to come here every weekday, because like I said, I am kind of a creature of habit,” Zueger said. “They do such a great job just creating a great way to start the day, so yeah we will be back 100-percent.”

The grand opening is not only exciting for the customers, but also for the staff as well.

“It’s really exciting just to get back into the comfortable atmosphere and working with the people you are comfortable with and just know already and can just jump right back into that groove,” Natasha Carlson, a barista said.

The diner’s general manager says community support has big huge since the fire.

“On social media there’s been a lot of support from the community, a lot of people asking about our shakes, when we are going to be opened again, they are missing that downtown, this piece of downtown,” General Manager Tyler Hernandez said.

“It’s a downtown thing. I’m a huge believer in cities with great downtowns or great cities and you know this is just kind of one of the jewels in the crown I guess,” Zueger said.

It took a lot of time and hard work, but Phillips Avenue Diner back and ready for customers.

“It was pretty extensive, but we are back up and running now and excited to serve people,” Hernandez said.