SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Phillips Avenue heading toward Falls Park out of downtown Sioux Falls is closed to traffic due to construction as of November 2, 2023.

According to city officials, this closure is for Jacobson Plaza as crews work to bring utilities across Phillips Avenue to the area.

Closure at W 2nd and Phillips Ave

The street is closed from W 2nd Street to Falls Park Drive and will be through November 17.

This is the 2nd closure in the area, with the downtown 6th Street bridge still closed as work on the new structure continues.