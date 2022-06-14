SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Hail wasn’t the only damage caused across KELOLAND this week. Several severe storms have ripped through Philip, leaving it with massive damage and no power.

Grossenburg Implement Incorporated has substantial damage to its roof.

Several grain bins in the small town had their roofs ripped off by the high winds or sustained other damage.

West Central electric cooperative reports the outlook on getting power back to the area looks bleak. The company says the power outage could last into tomorrow from the repeated storm damage