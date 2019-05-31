Philadelphia college students helping out in KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- A group of college students is helping out those in need.

Students from Saint Joseph's University in Philadelphia teamed up with Habitat for Humanity of Greater Sioux Falls to do service projects in the community.

This group of students is one of six from the university that's been sent out across the nation to do service projects with Habitat for Humanity.

It's been a busy day for these twelve Saint Joseph's University students as they set the foundations for garages of several habitat houses.

"This is a trip we do every year, it's through Collegiate Challenge, it's called. We work directly with Habitat all across the United Sates," volunteer Danielle Tierce said.

This group has been in Sioux Falls for a week, helping out with several different community projects throughout the city.

"We've been in the trenches as we like to call it all week, which has been really fun. We're setting up to do a garage," Tierce said.

The student group found out in December they were coming to Sioux Falls.

"So we found out where we were going, kind of set everything up and then figured it out when we got here," Tierce said.

Niki Schillerstrom is the community relations coordinator director for Habitat For Humanity Greater Sioux Falls. She says she's grateful for the students' help.

"It was very special that they chose Sioux Falls. Apparently this team or this college had been to South Dakota one other time, and it had been a few years so they were excited to do so and we were thrilled that they got in contact with us," Schillerstrom said.

Help that the students are more than willing to give.

"If we're able to come out here and give time and effort, I think it's something we should all do," Tierce said.

The group finished their last service project today.

Their other projects included building staircases, and painting homes.