Pheasant season impact on small town businesses

ARLINGTON, S.D. (KELO) — Communities in KELOLAND are getting ready for a flock of hunters. The traditional pheasant season opener is this Saturday in South Dakota.

According to the state Game, Fish, and Parks, last year pulled in more than 62,000 hunters from out of state.

Meanwhile, more than 59,000 residents bought licenses.

The Pheasant Motel and Diner will be full of pheasant hunters this weekend.

“During the pheasant season it’s 100 percent for the first three weeks,” The Pheasant Motel and Diner owner Penny Kopfmann said.

Owner Penny Kopfamm says hunters, who come from all over, book hotel rooms a year in advance.

“They’re regular clientele who come back year after year, so you get to know them. It’s really neat. That’s the best part of the job,” Kopfmann said.

Handi Mart, a convenience store in Arlington, will have extra staff working this weekend, not only to handle the extra pheasant hunting traffic, but also because of other events happening in town.

“We have definitely a lot of out-of-staters come and purchase–we have shotgun shells, and we have lots of beer and liquor and then food to go,” Handi Mart manager Dawn Muhonen said.

Handi Mart manager Dawn Muhonen says she’s already seen some out-of-state pheasant hunters.

And with time left until the season opens, more will be on the way.

“I think it makes a big difference. I don’t think Arlington would survive without the sportsmen coming in. Fishing, hunting, everything,” Kopfmann said.

The traditional pheasant season opens at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday.