Pheasant season begins in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Saturday was the first day of pheasant season in South Dakota, following last Saturday’s opening day for residents.

At Fleet Farm in northwest Sioux Falls, KELOLAND News met Ethan Schulte of Harrisburg and Gary and Cheri Griffith of Hartford. All three were planning on going pheasant hunting on Saturday.

“I’m going to try a couple spots out by Mitchell we’ve hunted for a few years and had pretty good luck,” Schulte said.

Gary says you could call him an avid pheasant hunter.

“The camaraderie, the seeing the same people every year, walked a lot of the same fields all the time,” Gary Griffith said.

“It comes down to tradition, I guess, and family and getting outside and getting in nature and walking a field, and especially when it’s like a nice day out, and the dogs are working great, and there’s birds all over, it’s just a good time,” Schulte said. “You make some good memories, and it’s something you want to hold onto.”

Dan Santella: Who’s the better shot between the two of you?

“I am,” Cheri Griffith said.

“You had to ask,” Gary Griffith said.

“It’s like, better than Christmas to me, so I try to make it out,” Schulte said.

Every year’s a new one, however you spend your fall season. For Schulte, he’s got a new companion.

“This year I’ll be bringing … my dog along for the first time, so that’ll be fun,” Schulte said.

The state has more than 1 million acres of land open to public hunting. Pheasant season officially begins Saturday, October 19 at 12 p.m. It runs through January 5, 2020.