SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota pheasant hunting season opened nearly two months ago, and hunters are still seeing birds.

After harvesting more than 1-million pheasants last season, hunters are seeing no shortage of birds this fall in South Dakota.

“There’s plenty of pheasants out there. It’s the difference between a lot of pheasants and a really lot of pheasants,” Northview Bait & Tackler Owner Matt Staab said.

Matt Staab owns Northview Bait & Tackle in Sioux Falls.

“We’ve been out a few times. We’re seeing quite a few birds out in the Chamberlain, Kimball area,” Staab said.

In addition to the pheasants Staab’s seen first-hand, he’s hearing positive reports from farther north.

“De Smet and then up towards the Sisseton area, it’s been pretty good this year,” Staab said.

He’s also seeing more traffic from beyond the state border.

“The out-of-state numbers seem to be up this year. A lot of guys are hiring guides and hunting at the preserves and they’re getting their birds,” Staab said.

“I’ve hunted with Congressmen, I’ve hunted with dignitaries, I’ve hunted with a lot of great people over the years that I don’t think I ever would have got a chance to meet if it wasn’t for pheasant hunting,” Sioux Falls outdoorsman Preston Evans said.

Preston Evans is originally from Cleveland but moved to Sioux Falls 35 years ago to attend college. He’s a former Deputy Sheriff Sergeant in Minnehaha County and an avid outdoorsman.

“Well, I started back when I was about 6 years old with my dad back in Ohio,” Evans said.

His love for the outdoors grew from there.

“I got hooked on it. Ended up getting dogs and it was a pastime that once it gets in your blood is unbelievable,” Evans added.

No matter what Mother Nature throws at him.

“A lot of people don’t understand how someone can go out when it’s 10 degrees out and hunt, but I love it, I enjoy it. It’s one of the better things that South Dakota’s got going,” Evans said.

The pheasant hunting season runs until January 31st, with shooting hours from 10:00 a.m. central time until sunset each day.