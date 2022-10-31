SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The first calendar month of the pheasant hunting season is coming to a close and South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks is encouraged by what hunters have to say.

After bagging more than one-million pheasants last season, hunters are off to a good start this fall.

“Visiting with our conservation officers and local tourism agencies, chambers, we’re right about par for where we were last year as far as hunter numbers. Resident hunters are hitting the field a little bit more, so that’s good to see. Again, weather’s been great, field conditions have been really good so that can’t be unexpected,” South Dakota GF&P Communications Manager Nick Harrington said.

Nick Harrington is with South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks and says hunters are seeing no shortage of birds.

“Many landowners, many hunters that have been coming here a long time say they’re seeing more birds than past years, not just better than last year but this is some of the best hunting in the past several years,” Harrington said.

“The guys are getting some birds with the corn being out of the fields it’s concentrated the birds into the cover. The public hunting areas have actually been the best,” Northview Bait & Tackle Owner Matt Staab said.

Matt Staab owns Northview Bait & Tackle in Sioux Falls. He jokes that he married his wife for the pheasant hunting in Brule County.

“We were out opening weekend. We got our limit the first day, we got close the second day,” Staab said.

Staab says early season success in the state brought even more hunters through the door.

“After opening weekend we saw a few more sales than normal because the guys that went out opening weekend were getting the birds, so they were telling their friends and so their friends were buying licenses and going out,” Staab said.

And when the birds are nowhere to be found, that’s okay by Staab.

“As Sioux Falls gets bigger, the need to be out in the country gets stronger. It’s hard to beat a beautiful Saturday afternoon in rural South Dakota,” Staab said.

Harrington will provide updated hunting license sales data during this Thursday’s GF&P commission meeting in Madison.

The pheasant hunting season in South Dakota runs through January 31st.