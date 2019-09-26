When the cornstalks turn brown, South Dakota turns orange.

That’s because each year, thousands of people come here, the Pheasant Capital of the World, to hunt pheasants and while here, they spend a lot of green.

The opening weekend of pheasant hunting season is like a holiday for a lot of out-of-staters and residents who take to the fields of South Dakota.

Here’s pheasant hunting by the numbers.

According to the tourism department nearly 120,000 people hunted pheasants here last year during the three month period.

Why not come here; a place where there are more birds than people.

It’s estimated there were over four and a half million pheasants last year.

Of those pheasants, hunters shot over 800,000.

Where do the hunters come from? All over, but here are the top 10 states for non-resident licenses in 2018.

They’re as close as Minnesota and Iowa and as far away as Texas.

While they’re here to shoot pheasants, hunters spend a lot of money.

Last year, it’s estimated hunters pumped in $208-million.

They spent the most money in Brule County at just over $10 million.

For more information on pheasant hunting in South Dakota we’ve provided a link to the Game, Fish and Parks web site.

