HURLEY, S.D. (KELO) — Pheasant hunters in southeastern South Dakota came across some unexpected wildlife Tuesday night.

A video of a moose near Hurley was shared with KELOLAND News. Stan Theman says he was visiting the area for pheasant season when they spotted the moose.

The closest moose populations to South Dakota are in the Bighorn Mountains in Wyoming and the Turtle Mountains in North Dakota.