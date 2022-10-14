SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Hundreds of out-of-state hunters landed at the Sioux Falls Airport Friday and were showered with some free gifts.

“Very popular, we are handing out beer samples,” Lindsay Perout of Severance Brewery said.

If you’re here to shoot pheasants, might as well shoot a beer, too.

At least that’s what Severance Brewery is hoping.

“Absolutely, absolutely, a beer and a smile,” Perout said.

Severance Brewery is just one of several vendors that set up a booth at the Sioux Falls Airport Friday to greet out-of-state hunters as they arrived.

“It’s exciting,” Melea Harris of Experience Sioux Falls

Melea Harris of Experience Sioux Falls loves this part of her job. Friday she’s handing out free camouflage tumblers to the hunters.

“We know how much they contribute to our state, so being able to offer them some free gifts and give them a good South Dakota welcome is why we are here,” Harris said.

Runnings handed hunters a bag full of goodies; stuffed with discounts, coozies, and even a hunting cap.

“A lot of them have told us they’ve been going to our store for years to pick up their ammo, buy their licenses, and get a hat,” Runnings firearms manager Nick Davis said.

So giving back is just a small taste…..

“Hunters love seeing us down here,” Harris said.

… of South Dakota hospitality.

The season officially gets underway at 10 a.m. Saturday morning.