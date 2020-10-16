Pheasant hunters arrive at Sioux Falls airport

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Pheasant hunters are flocking to KELOLAND for a big weekend.

Saturday is the season opener in South Dakota.

There were pops of blaze orange at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport Friday as hunters arrived for opening day.

Dell Joyner and Donnie Patterson both traveled from North Carolina to hunt near Kimball.

“We love it out here, perfect. It’s a great country to come to. Everyone here has always been wonderful,” Dell Joyner said.

“I shoot birds at home like quail and doves, but there’s no experience until you shoot a pheasant. Pheasants are just amazing birds,” Donnie Patterson said.

From Maryland, to Florida, to Texas, people are traveling from all over the country to hunt in South Dakota.

Greg Boland of Lucas, Texas is headed to the De Smet area to hunt with family.

“I just love coming to the area, lot of great people, great weather. It’s really good to get outside and, most of all, the camaraderie, seeing some old friends,” Greg Boland said.

While lots of hunters could be found at the airport Friday, it will be all about the fields on Saturday.

“We’re here for five days and going to enjoy every bit of it. Everything here is fun,” Joyner said.

Hunting can now begin at 10:00 am instead of noon, and the season will last through January 31st.



