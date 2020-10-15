Pheasant hunters are beginning to arrive

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The weather should be pretty nice for the opening weekend of the pheasant hunting season, at least the first day anyway.

Typically tens of thousands of out-of-state hunters come here to shoot birds and today the annual migration began as they got a warm South Dakota welcome when they landed at the airport.

“We do this because so many hunters fly into Sioux Falls before they head out into the state of South Dakota and we want them to have the proper roll out the orange carpet welcome,” Executive Director of the Sioux Falls Convention and Visitors Bureau Terri Schmidt said.

The Sioux Falls Convention and Visitors Bureau has been rolling out that so-called ‘orange carpet,’ for 27 years; greeting out-of-staters when they land at the airport.

Its staff hands out caps, cups and other conventional items as a way to say thank you for coming, especially at a time when fewer people are traveling due to the pandemic.

“The main thing that’s different this year is we are not handing out food and beverage just for safety precautions, we were advised probably best not to do it, other than that we are business as usual,” Schmidt said.

Ben Davis flew in from Orlando, Florida. He’s been coming here for 11 years to hunt pheasants, but this year, his group hesitated because of coronavirus.

“We thought about it for a little bit, but we had a couple of people who have gone; flown and traveled and it hasn’t been a big deal for people, so we thought it was going to be a good safe flight up for us and it was no issues flying up,” Davis said.

Davis knew South Dakota has had spikes in COVID-19 as of late, but he says he’s used to seeing those kinds of numbers.

“We’re down in Florida, we had high caseloads earlier in the year, we managed through it,” Davis said.

“Of course we want the hunters to come here and we want them to enjoy the state, but first and foremost what we focused on is keeping everybody safe this year,” Schmidt said.

Pheasant hunting pumps millions of dollars into the state’s economy, but Schmidt says she knows fewer people are traveling this year, so they’re not staying in hotels, eating in restaurants and buying souvenirs.

But for those who did make the trip to South Dakota, they tell us, they’re excited.

“Definitely, looking forward to it, to get out and get our limit no doubt,” Davis said.

The Convention and Visitors Bureau is anticipating more hunters on Friday.