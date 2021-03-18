Phase 1E will soon be able to receive vaccine for COVID-19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The final group of Phase 1 in South Dakota will soon be able to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Starting on Monday people in group Phase 1E can start signing up. That includes essential workers and critical infrastructure industries, like those in the restaurant industry.

Del’Inkka Beaudion owns Swamp Daddy’s Cajun Kitchen. She says running a restaurant during the pandemic has had its challenges.

“Trying to come up with creative and innovative ways to be able to serve our customers, we’ve had the masks, we’ve had the protective shields, that safeguards our employees and also our customers, because we definitely want to be aware and conscious of everyone’s concerns,” owner Swamp Daddy’s Cajun Kitchen, Del’Inkka Beaudion said.

Working in the restaurant industry means coming into contact with many different people on a daily basis.

That’s why Beaudion says it’s good news that those in Phase 1E can start receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.

“I’m excited that now we will be able to have access to the vaccine, which gives us a level of comfort and get back to somewhat normalcy and be able to engage with our customers on a more personable level,” Beaudion said.

State officials estimate there’s about 227,000 people in South Dakota that fit into Phase 1E.

“It includes firefighters who have not already been vaccinated, and then it also includes our essential workers and critical infrastructure industries, and that includes everything from food manufacturing to meat processors to folks that take care of water and electrical systems,” South Dakota Secretary of Health, Kim Malsam-Rysdon said.

And Beaudion plans to sign up.

“I do plan on taking the vaccine, I have full confidence in its ability to keep us safe and I know that there was some hesitations at first but I just have to trust science and know that we are going to be ok,” Beaudion said.

To find out if you are eligible for a vaccine, click here.