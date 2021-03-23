Phase 1E vaccinations are running smoothly so far at Monument Health

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Even more people are now rolling up their sleeves across South Dakota as the state starts vaccinating people in group 1E, which includes critical infrastructure workers and fire personal.

Whether you’re a firefighter or restaurant employee in South Dakota, you are now able to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. According to the Department of Health’s website, all critical infrastructure workers and fire service fall under Phase 1E.

“Monument Health has vaccinated approximately 35,000 different people since we started and many of those people have had at least two different vaccinations so we are up over 50,000 total doses given and about 35,000 unique people that have been vaccinated,” Scott Peterson, Senior Director of Ambulatory and Pharmacy Operations, said.

There are currently 15 locations in the Black Hills Area where Monument Health is distributing the COVID-19 vaccines.

“We give on a weekly basis about 5,000 new doses and that is system-wide, which includes locations in Spearfish, and in Custer, Deadwood,” Peterson said.

We are one day into Phase 1E, and Peterson says things are running smoothly so far.

“We’ve reduced the amount of time that it takes for a patient to be there. Typically a patient is there about 20 minutes and 15 minutes of that is just in observation after they’ve received a vaccine. This is the great benefit of doing everything by appointment, rather than having long lines of people waiting to be vaccinated,” Peterson said.

If you are in the Black Hills Area, you can schedule your vaccination appointment or get on the wait list on the Monument Health website.

Monument Health says if you fall under a subgroup before 1E, you are still eligible to get your COVID-19 vaccine.