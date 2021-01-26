Phase 1D of vaccinations in western South Dakota is running smoothly so far

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — It’s now a little over a week since Phase 1D of the COVID-19 vaccinations began. And so far, officials at Monument Health say the process is running smoothly.

260,000 South Dakotans are in the Phase 1D group. 72,000 of those people live in the western part of the state.

“And so if we continue in Western South Dakota to get about 3,000 doses a week. It could take 24 weeks if all those 72,000 people decide to get vaccinated,” Scott Peterson, Director of Pharmacy, said.

Scott Peterson with Monument Health says 1D is a large phase in the vaccination process that includes subgroups, such as people 80 years and older, transplant, dialysis, and cancer treatment patients, and people who live in congregate settings.

Like residents at West Hills Village.

“By the end of February, all of our residents will have had their second vaccine and be past the wait period for the full effectiveness of the vaccine,” Reinicke said.

Here at West Village, staff and residents are still taking health precautions during the vaccination process.

Which, Daryl Reinicke, the CEO of West Hills, says has gone very smoothly so far.

“Our residents have a 99 percent plus rate of participation on the vaccine. They could not wait to get it,” Reinicke said.

Peterson says across the Monument Health system there have been 10,500 vaccinations up to this point.

“I think we should expect to be in 1D through the end of March, unless we have more supplies of vaccine,” Peterson said.

Peterson says the Department of Health will let them know which subgroups will be able to receive the vaccination next.

The next wave of Phase 1D includes people who are 65 and older, teachers, and funeral service workers.